Zendaya’s Tennis Transformation for ‘Challengers’

In Challengers, Zendaya embodies a former tennis prodigy turned coach who catapults her husband to championship status. However, their winning streak is threatened when he must face his former best friend—and Zendaya’s ex-boyfriend—in a high-stakes match.
Zendaya, known for her dedication to her roles, dove headfirst into the world of professional tennis. Despite initial nerves and a steep learning curve, she transformed herself into a convincing tennis pro through rigorous training and a unique approach to mastering the sport. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zendaya)