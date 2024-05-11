‘The Idea Of You’: Anne Hathaway’s Bold New Chapter

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Anne Hathaway as Solène and Nicholas Galitzine as Hayes Campbell star in THE IDEA OF YOU. Photo Credit: Courtesy Amazon MGM Studios

Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway is breaking new ground with her latest film, The Idea of You. In this Prime Video romantic comedy, Hathaway both stars and produces, marking a new era in her illustrious career.

The film explores the unexpected romance between a 40-year-old single mother and the 24-year-old lead singer of August Moon, the world’s biggest boy band. For Hathaway, the character’s depth and complexity were irresistible, mirroring her own desire to explore roles that challenge and inspire. (Click on the media bar to hear Anne Hathaway)

 

The Idea of You is not streaming on Prime Video.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak