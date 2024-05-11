The Bear Heats Up Hulu This Summer With Season 3 Premiere On June 27th
FX’s acclaimed series, The Bear, returns for its highly anticipated third season on June 27th, exclusively on Hulu! All 10 episodes will drop at once, promising a binge-worthy feast for fans.
Carmy, Sydney, and Richie are back, facing new challenges as they transform The Bear into a fine dining establishment. Expect high stakes, intense emotions, and mouthwatering culinary creations.
Will their dreams of culinary greatness come to fruition? Find out on June 27th!