The Bear Heats Up Hulu This Summer With Season 3 Premiere On June 27th

By Hollywood Outbreak
“THE BEAR” — SEASON 3 — (Airs Thursday, June 27th) Pictured: (l-r) Ricky Staffieri as Ted Fak, Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carly” Berzatto, Matty Matheson as Neil Fak. CR: Chuck Hodes/FX.

FX’s acclaimed series, The Bear, returns for its highly anticipated third season on June 27th, exclusively on Hulu! All 10 episodes will drop at once, promising a binge-worthy feast for fans.

Carmy, Sydney, and Richie are back, facing new challenges as they transform The Bear into a fine dining establishment. Expect high stakes, intense emotions, and mouthwatering culinary creations.

Will their dreams of culinary greatness come to fruition? Find out on June 27th!

