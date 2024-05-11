Ryan Gosling Takes ‘The Fall’: Emily Blunt Gushes Over Co-Star’s Action-Comedy Chops

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
L to R: Ryan Gosling is Colt Seavers and Emily Blunt is Judy Moreno in THE FALL GUY, directed by David Leitch © Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Ryan Gosling, the charismatic and versatile actor, is back on the big screen in The Fall Guy, a high-octane action-comedy from director David Leitch. This time, he’s trading dreamy glances for daring stunts as a seasoned Hollywood stuntman pulled into a dangerous conspiracy.

His co-star, the always captivating Emily Blunt, can’t help but sing Gosling’s praises. She sees him as the perfect fit for this complex role, blending charm, wit, and vulnerability with impressive physicality. (Click on the media bar below to hear Emily Blunt)

The Fall Guy is playing theaters.

