Ryan Gosling Takes ‘The Fall’: Emily Blunt Gushes Over Co-Star’s Action-Comedy Chops

Ryan Gosling, the charismatic and versatile actor, is back on the big screen in The Fall Guy, a high-octane action-comedy from director David Leitch. This time, he’s trading dreamy glances for daring stunts as a seasoned Hollywood stuntman pulled into a dangerous conspiracy.
His co-star, the always captivating Emily Blunt, can’t help but sing Gosling’s praises. She sees him as the perfect fit for this complex role, blending charm, wit, and vulnerability with impressive physicality. (Click on the media bar below to hear Emily Blunt)