‘Planet Of The Apes’ Star Freya Allan Went Wild With Stunts

Although Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a sequel to 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes, it takes places hundreds of years later, so the film’s cast is all new, featuring The Witcher’sFreya Allan in its primary human role. As a young woman who partners with a chimpanzee on a hunting mission, Allan’s character is involved in plenty of the film’s action. And, although she had the option of using stunt doubles during the filming, Allan insisted on doing as many of her own stunts as she reasonably could. (Click on the media bar below to hear Freya Allan)
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is now playing in theaters.