Henry Cavill Praises Guy Ritchie’s Character-Driven Approach In ‘Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’

By Hollywood Outbreak
Henry Cavill in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Photo Credit Dan Smith for Lionsgate.

Henry Cavill, known for his action-packed roles, reunites with writer/director Guy Ritchie in the offbeat action-comedy The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. This marks their second collaboration, following The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and highlighting a successful creative partnership.

Cavill praises Ritchie’s knack for crafting unique characters and commends his co-stars for bringing these roles to life in their own distinct ways. (Click on the media bar below to hear Henry Cavill)

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is still thrilling audiences in theaters.

