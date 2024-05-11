Get Ready For Mind Games & Psychological Terror In ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Season 2

Get ready for a wild ride! The BAU is back and facing their most dangerous threat yet in the new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Serial killer Elias Voit is now in federal custody, right under the team’s noses, and he’s not going down without a fight.
With the Gold Star conspiracy looming and Voit manipulating events from within, the stakes are higher than ever. Will the BAU be able to outsmart this cunning killer and protect the innocent?
Don’t miss the explosive Season 2 premiere on June 6th, only on Paramount+. The first two episodes drop at launch, followed by new episodes every Thursday. The clock is ticking, and the mind games have just begun. Are you ready for this thrilling psychological showdown?