The Origin Story Of Super-Funny Jerry Seinfeld

If you watch Unfrosted, you see humor that is unmistakably Jerry Seinfeld’s. He produced the movie, directed it, and wrote it with some of his favorite collaborators, so it’s not surprising that the film would be profoundly Seinfeldian. Of course, we’re all pretty familiar with his brand of comedy, but where did it come from? Unfrosted is an origin story, and we got the origin story of Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy, too! Hear from the man himself on how he developed his unique voice and style… not that there’s anything wrong with that. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jerry Seinfeld)