Peter Scanavino: What ‘SVU’ Is Like After The Director Yells ‘Cut!’

Especially since its plots are “ripped from the headlines” and, although fictionalized, tell the stories of real people, Law & Order: SVU’s cast and crew usually approach filming episodes in a tone that is respectful toward the subject matter. But that doesn’t mean there’s no room for any kind of levity. Peter Scanavino, who’s played Dominick Carisi on the show for the past 10 seasons, talked to us about what things are like on the set in between takes. (Click on them media bar below to hear Peter Scanavino)
Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.