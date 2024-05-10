NBC’s Fall 2024: New Shows, Returning Favorites & More!
Get ready to ditch your social life, because NBC’s fall schedule is an absolute banger. New shows, old favorites, mind-blowing specials, and holiday cheer – they’ve got it all!
New Shows That’ll Rock Your World:
Brilliant Minds – Think House with brains instead of bones. Zachary Quinto is the captivating (and slightly mad) genius you can’t help but root for.
St. Denis Medical – Scrub in for laughs with this chaotic mockumentary about a hilariously underfunded hospital.
Happy’s Place – Reba McEntire is back and better than ever in this heartwarming comedy about family, love, and finding your own slice of happiness.
Your Favorite Crews Are Back in Action:
The Voice coaches are hungry for a new champion, the Night Court gang is ready to cause mayhem, and the Chicago heroes and Law & Order detectives are back on the case.
Celebrations, Specials, & Holiday Magic:
Get ready for a star-studded 50th anniversary bash for Saturday Night Live, a sneak peek at the magical “Wicked” movie, and a holiday lineup that’ll jingle your bells.
Midseason Mania You Won’t Want to Miss:
Tom Hanks takes you on a wild ride through The Americas, the high-stakes Destination X will leave you on the edge of your seat, and “The Hunting Party” will keep you guessing whodunnit.
So ditch your FOMO and get ready for a fall TV season that’s packed with excitement, laughter, and pure entertainment. Only on NBC!