‘The Office’ Fans, Get Ready! Spinoff Series is Happening

Forget Scranton! The beloved mockumentary style of The Office is getting a fresh setting. Peacock just ordered a new series from The Office alum Greg Daniels and Nathan for You co-creator Michael Koman, and it promises the same kind of hilarious workplace chaos we love.
This Time, it’s a newspaper: Forget paper sales and corporate quotas – the hilarious mockumentary crew from The Officeis going old-school! They’re heading to a small-town newspaper on the brink of collapse, where the only thing crazier than the headlines might be the people trying to write them.
Who’s Starring? Get ready for some hilarious new faces! Domhnall Gleeson (About Time) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus) are leading the charge. Think a whole new batch of Michael Scotts and Dwight Schrutes in the making…
Production starts in July, so hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long for the premiere.