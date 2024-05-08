‘Star Trek’s’ Kirk Was Too Much Fun For Chris Pine

Star Trek fans are well aware that the franchise will celebrate its 60th anniversary in a couple of years. But what might seem unbelievable to some is that the Star Trek reboot, directed by J.J. Abrams, celebrates its 15th anniversary. While the fate of the reboot series has been up in the air for quite some time — several ideas have been developed and discarded since 2016’s Star Trek Beyond — Chris Pine would certainly enjoy getting the chance to play Capt. James T. Kirk once again. As Pine once said playing Kirk was about as much fun as anybody could ever have on a movie set. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Pine)