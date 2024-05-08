Secrets & Shadows: First Look at ‘Lady In The Lake’ Starring Natalie Portman

Apple TV+ has dropped the premiere date and first-look images for the thrilling new limited series Lady in the Lake. Starring Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram, this gritty noir mystery premieres on July 19, 2024.
Set in 1960s Baltimore, the series follows two women whose paths dangerously intertwine after a young girl vanishes. Portman plays a housewife-turned-investigative journalist, while Ingram portrays a mother navigating the city’s racial tensions. Directed by the visionary Alma Har’el (Honey Boy), “Lady in the Lake” promises to be a gripping and visually stunning thriller.
Lady in the Lake debuts on Apple TV+ July 19th, with new episodes dropping weekly.