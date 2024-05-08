How Sandra Bullock & Keanu Reeves Became Fast Friends On ‘Speed’

Let’s face it: While Speed was a great movie, the abominable sequel, Speed 2: Cruise Control, pretty much ended everybody’s desire for the franchise to continue. Well, with the possible exception of Keanu Reeves, who told the 50 MPH podcast he would love to work with Sandra Bullock again, potentially on a Speed 3 if the circumstances — and the script — were right. (Reeves notoriously turned down the first sequel because he was unhappy with the script.) Bullock has also spoken of her desire to co-star in a film with Reeves again. When we spoke to her in 1994 about working with Reeves for the first time on Speed, Bullock talked about how the tone of their relationship was set early on. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sandra Bullock)