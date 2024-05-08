Get Ready! Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica Ball’ Hits HBO & Max

Get ready for a musical extravaganza unlike any other! The HBO Original concert special Gaga Chromatica Ball premieres Saturday, May 25th at 8:00 PM ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Filmed at Los Angeles’s iconic Dodger Stadium during her sold-out 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour, this special captures Lady Gaga at her electrifying best.
Expect chart-topping hits like Bad Romance and Shallow, jaw-dropping costumes, intense pyrotechnics, and the unforgettable stage presence that makes her a global superstar. This is your chance to witness the magic of a Lady Gaga concert from the comfort of your own home – don’t miss it!