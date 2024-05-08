From Champion To Host: Ken Jennings Analyzes ‘Jeopardy! Masters’

By Hollywood Outbreak
JEOPARDY! MASTERS- Photo Credit: (DISNEY/Eric McCandless) KEN JENNINGS

Ken Jennings, the trivia titan who went from Jeopardy! champion to host, is now steering an even more elite challenge: Jeopardy! Masters. Think of it as the Champions League of brainpower – where the best Jeopardy! players go head-to-head. Jennings knows firsthand what it takes to be a Master, and he dished on the major differences. (Click the media bar below to hear Ken Jennings)

Catch the battle of the trivia titans on Jeopardy! Masters, Monday and Wednesday nights 8/7c on ABC. Can’t watch live? Stream the high-stakes brainpower throwdown the next day on Hulu.

