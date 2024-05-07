Transformations & Tears: ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Gets An Upgrade

Remember Extreme Makeover: Home Edition? Yeah, the one that made you reach for tissues AND feel all warm inside. Well, get ready for round two – this time with a seriously organized twist! The Home Edit’s Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are stepping in to transform lives.
Say goodbye to messy houses and frazzled families. These ladies bring order, peace, and seriously gorgeous spaces. Think closets so perfect you’ll want to sing, and pantries that are pure eye-candy.
This isn’t just a makeover show anymore. Big names like Endemol Shine North America and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine are behind this one. Expect tears, laughter, and homes so incredible they’ll make your jaw drop.
Mark those calendars (or set an alarm on your phone)! Extreme Makeover: Home Edition returns to ABC in the 2024-2025 season. Stream it next-day on Hulu and prepare to be seriously inspired (might even make you tackle that junk drawer!).