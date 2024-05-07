‘The Veil’ Gave Elisabeth Moss A Fighting Chance

Elisabeth Moss plays an undercover British spy in the new series The Veil, on which she’s also an executive producer. While her father was British, Moss was raised in Los Angeles, and she’s said that adopting a British accent for the series was a big challenge. It wasn’t, however, the biggest challenge she faced. In a series that packs its fair share of action sequences — it is a spy thriller, after all — Moss spoke about how she needed to learn how to pack a punch, as well. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elisabeth Moss)