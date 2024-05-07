The Banker Returns: ‘Deal Or No Deal Island’ Scores A Second Season

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND – Pictured: Joe Manganiello — (Photo by: Patrick Ecclesine/NBC)

The Banker isn’t done playing games! NBC just announced the thrilling news – Deal or No Deal Island is officially returning for another season of suitcase-fueled drama and life-changing decisions.

The island twist on the classic game show has been a major success, pulling in huge audiences and leaving fans hooked. Expect a fresh batch of contestants, even more intense challenges, and the return of everyone’s favorite deal-maker (and heartbreaker), the Banker. Joe Manganiello is back to host the chaos, too!

Production kicks off this summer, so keep your eyes peeled for a premiere date. And if you missed out on season one, catch the epic finale on May 13th on NBC and stream the entire season on Peacock.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak