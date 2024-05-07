The Banker Returns: ‘Deal Or No Deal Island’ Scores A Second Season

The Banker isn’t done playing games! NBC just announced the thrilling news – Deal or No Deal Island is officially returning for another season of suitcase-fueled drama and life-changing decisions.
The island twist on the classic game show has been a major success, pulling in huge audiences and leaving fans hooked. Expect a fresh batch of contestants, even more intense challenges, and the return of everyone’s favorite deal-maker (and heartbreaker), the Banker. Joe Manganiello is back to host the chaos, too!
Production kicks off this summer, so keep your eyes peeled for a premiere date. And if you missed out on season one, catch the epic finale on May 13th on NBC and stream the entire season on Peacock.