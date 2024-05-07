Sylvester Stallone ‘Big Brother’ & Broadway CBS’s Star-Studded Summer

Forget the beach – CBS is bringing the heat this summer! Their just-announced schedule is packed with exciting premieres, returning favorites, and must-see award shows.

What to Watch:

  • Tulsa King (July 14) Sylvester Stallone takes on network TV as a New York mobster facing a whole new world in Oklahoma. Think witty dialogue, unexpected situations, and a whole lot of Stallone charm.

  • Big Brother Season 26 (July 17 & 18) Get ready for a double dose of drama with a two-night premiere! A fresh batch of houseguests means new alliances, shocking twists, and, of course, those tense live evictions.

  • The Real CSI: Miami (June 26) Love true crime? The CSI team brings you real-life mysteries and the cutting-edge science used to solve them.

  • Let’s Make a Deal Primetime (Aug 7) It’s back! Wayne Brady, zany costumes, and the chance to win big – or get seriously “zonked”. This season offers themed episodes and redemption for unlucky past contestants.

Special Events to Mark on Your Calendar:

  • Greatest @Home Videos: Father’s Day Edition (June 14) Prepare to laugh with Cedric the Entertainer as he showcases the funniest family fails.

  • The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (June 7) See who takes home the trophies in daytime TV.

  • The 77th Annual Tony Awards (June 16) It’s the biggest night in theater – catch the performances and the awards live!

