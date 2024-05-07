Sylvester Stallone ‘Big Brother’ & Broadway CBS’s Star-Studded Summer

Forget the beach – CBS is bringing the heat this summer! Their just-announced schedule is packed with exciting premieres, returning favorites, and must-see award shows.
What to Watch:
Tulsa King (July 14) Sylvester Stallone takes on network TV as a New York mobster facing a whole new world in Oklahoma. Think witty dialogue, unexpected situations, and a whole lot of Stallone charm.
Big Brother Season 26 (July 17 & 18) Get ready for a double dose of drama with a two-night premiere! A fresh batch of houseguests means new alliances, shocking twists, and, of course, those tense live evictions.
The Real CSI: Miami (June 26) Love true crime? The CSI team brings you real-life mysteries and the cutting-edge science used to solve them.
Let’s Make a Deal Primetime (Aug 7) It’s back! Wayne Brady, zany costumes, and the chance to win big – or get seriously “zonked”. This season offers themed episodes and redemption for unlucky past contestants.
Special Events to Mark on Your Calendar:
Greatest @Home Videos: Father’s Day Edition (June 14) Prepare to laugh with Cedric the Entertainer as he showcases the funniest family fails.
The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (June 7) See who takes home the trophies in daytime TV.
The 77th Annual Tony Awards (June 16) It’s the biggest night in theater – catch the performances and the awards live!
How to Watch: Tune into CBS or stream all the action on Paramount+.