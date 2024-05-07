Not Just Obi-Wan How Alec Guinness Became Mark Hamill’s Mentor

Imagine this: you’re a fresh-faced 24-year-old actor on the set of a little sci-fi flick called Star Wars(you know that tiny indie film that nobody’s ever heard of). Suddenly, you’re sharing scenes with the legendary Sir Alec Guinness – Oscar winner, acting icon, and your absolute hero! That’s exactly what happened to Mark Hamill, and it was a wild ride.
We’ve spoken with Hamill over the years and asked him about working with his idol, and let’s just say Guinness completely lived up to the hype (Click the media bar below to hear Mark Hamill)