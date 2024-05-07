Judd Nelson & The ‘Unreleaseable’ ‘Breakfast Club’ Rough Cut

Nearly four decades after its initial release, The Breakfast Club has kept its place as one of the quintessential films of the ’80s. Starring five members of the Brat Pack — Anthony Michael Hall, Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, and Ally Sheedy — the film, which took place in a single location on a single day, stands out as a character study that perfectly captured teen life during the era. Written and directed by John Hughes, the movie was a critical and commercial hit. However, before it hit theaters, Nelson had his doubts. Speaking on a panel at Steel City Con, Nelson told the story about how he and Estevez saw a very early rough cut of the movie … and wished he hadn’t. (Click on the media bar below to hear Judd Nelson)