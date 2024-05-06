Tracy Morgan’s ‘Crutch’: New Spin-Off Of ‘The Neighborhood’ Coming Soon

Love The Neighborhoodand need even more hilarious chaos in your life? Tracy Morgan has the answer! His new spin-off comedy series, Crutch, is coming soon to Paramount+.
Morgan plays Frank “Crutch” Crutchfield, a Harlem widower who thought his kids were finally out of the house. But surprise! His millennial son, free-spirited daughter, and their kids are all moving back in. Hilarity is guaranteed.
The Neighborhood star Cedric the Entertainer is producing, along with Owen Smith, who previously worked with Morgan on The Last O.G…
No official premiere date yet, but Crutch starts production later this year. Keep an eye on Paramount+ for updates!