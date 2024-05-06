Hannah Einbinder Gets A Lot Of Smart Advice On ‘Hacks’

As the third season of Hacks begins to stream, the critically acclaimed series continues to explore the evolving relationship between aging stand-up legend Deborah Vance (played by Jean Smart, who’s won two Emmys for the role) and the young comedy writer, Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), who’s been tasked with helping the comedienne revitalize her routine. As with any relationship, theirs has become more complex and nuanced over time; Einbinder spoke about how she’s viewed the ebb and flow between the two characters. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hannah Einbinder)