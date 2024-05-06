Gotham Chopra Might Be The Luckiest Bon Jovi Fan Ever

In the 40 years since Bon Jovi first broke onto the music scene with the single Runaway, the band has picked up plenty of fans along the way — in fact, the band’s 2004 box set was called 100,000,000 Bon Jovi Fans Can’t Be Wrong, a celebration of the fact that, 20 years into its career, Bon Jovi had sold 100,000,000 million records. Now, the band’s history has been chronicled by director Gotham Chopra in the new documentary series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. For Chopra, the project was more than just a job. As he explained to us, he’s been a fan of the band for a long time himself, and he considers himself to be extremely lucky to be the one working with the band.
Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is currently streaming on Hulu.