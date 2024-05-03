Zendaya’s ‘Challengers’ Role Was Unlike Anything She’s Done

Zendaya stars as Tashi in director Luca Guadagnino’s
Photo credit: Niko Tavernise
Zendaya is unstoppable! She’s crushed it in Spider-Man mesmerized us in Dune and earned her Emmys for Euphoria. Now, she’s taking on a whole new kind of role in Challengers. This movie isn’t afraid to mix things up, and neither is Zendaya.

Zendaya portrays Tashi, a former tennis prodigy whose coaching skills turned her husband into a star player. But when his losing streak threatens everything, he must face his greatest rival – who also happens to be Tashi’s ex. Zendaya embraced the complexity of the role and her expanded role as a producer on the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zendaya)

Challengers is now playing in theaters.

