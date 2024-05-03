When It Came To ‘Fall Guy’ Stunts, A Little Was Kenough For Ryan Gosling

When it comes to movie stunts, not everybody can be Tom Cruise, who is notorious for doing as many of his own stunts as possible. Then again, not everybody wants to be Tom Cruise, either. You can include Ryan Gosling in that group — though he has done a few stunts in the past, he didn’t feel the need to push himself while making The Fall Guy. After all, it’s a movie about a stunt man, and he knew that many of the stunts would be tricky. So, with a couple of notable exceptions, he told us, he was happy to be an observer while he watched his stunt doubles do the tough work. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Gosling)