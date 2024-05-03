‘Unfrosted’ Is Filled With Jerry Seinfeld’s Love Of The ’60s

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 30: Jerry Seinfeld attends Netflix’s “Unfrosted” premiere at The Egyptian Theatre on April 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix) Copyright 2024 Getty Image

Unfrosted is, in many ways, a passion project for Jerry Seinfeld. Not only does he star in the film — a comedy that light-heartedly looks at the creation of Pop-Tarts toaster pastries — but he also co-wrote it, produced it, and made it his first film as a director. For fans of Seinfeld, it’s not terribly surprising — after all, the show Seinfeld regularly displayed the comedian’s obsession with cereal and breakfast foods. For Seinfeld, though, it wasn’t just an opportunity to focus on one of his favorite foods — as a storyteller, he was excited to make a movie set in the early ’60s, the era in which he grew up. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jerry Seinfeld)

Unfrosted is currently streaming on Netflix.

