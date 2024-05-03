‘Night Court’ Is Back In Session! NBC Greenlights Third Season

The courtroom is buzzing! NBC just dropped the good news – Night Courtis officially coming back for a third season of hilarious hijinks. Turns out, viewers can’t get enough of this zany reboot, making it the network’s top comedy.
Melissa Rauch, who stars as the relentlessly optimistic Abby Stone, is surely celebrating alongside the show’s executive producers. If you haven’t caught it yet, Abby’s picked up where her dad, the legendary Judge Harry Stone, left off – navigating the wacky world of Manhattan’s night court.
Abby’s quest for order and a sprinkle of heart amongst the chaos is pure comedic gold. And who better to clash with than the cynical ex-prosecutor Dan Fielding (John Larroquette)? Despite his grumbles, even Fielding might be softening up under Abby’s infectious enthusiasm.
So, get ready for more courtroom chaos and heartfelt laughs!