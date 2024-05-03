‘Night Court’ Is Back In Session! NBC Greenlights Third Season

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

NIGHT COURT Pictured: Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC/Warner Bros.)

The courtroom is buzzing! NBC just dropped the good news – Night Court is officially coming back for a third season of hilarious hijinks. Turns out, viewers can’t get enough of this zany reboot, making it the network’s top comedy.

Melissa Rauch, who stars as the relentlessly optimistic Abby Stone, is surely celebrating alongside the show’s executive producers. If you haven’t caught it yet, Abby’s picked up where her dad, the legendary Judge Harry Stone, left off – navigating the wacky world of Manhattan’s night court.

Abby’s quest for order and a sprinkle of heart amongst the chaos is pure comedic gold. And who better to clash with than the cynical ex-prosecutor Dan Fielding (John Larroquette)? Despite his grumbles, even Fielding might be softening up under Abby’s infectious enthusiasm.

So, get ready for more courtroom chaos and heartfelt laughs!

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak