From Fan To Co-Star: Henry Cavill’s Admiration For Alan Ritchson

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Alex Pettyfer, Henry Cavill, Alan Ritchson, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Henry Golding in ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.’ Photo Credit: Dan Smith for Lionsgate.

Hollywood’s newest action-comedy duo is here! Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson teamed up for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, a thrilling and hilarious war film based on incredible true events. Ritchson praised Cavill’s work ethic. It seems the admiration is mutual – after watching Ritchson in the hit series ‘Jack Reacher’, Cavill became a fan, eager to work with him. Cavill raved about sharing the screen with Ritchson (Click on the media bar below to hear Henry Cavill)

Catch the action-packed and funny The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare now in theaters!

