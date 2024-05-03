‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Premiering June 6th On Paramount+

By Hollywood Outbreak
L-R: Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau, Joe Mantegna as David Rossi and Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 5, season 17 streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish /Paramount+

The BAU’s back, and the rules have changed. Mark your calendars – Criminal Minds: Evolution explodes onto Paramount+ with two episodes on Thursday, June 6th.

They face a sprawling conspiracy… code name: Gold Star. Then Elias Voit, the cunning killer, cuts a deal. He’s not just a name on a file anymore. He’s close, a constant reminder of the danger they face.

This isn’t about procedure now, it’s raw instinct. This is a battle unlike any other. Can the team unravel the truth before it consumes them? Can they outsmart a monster playing by his own rules?

This isn’t just thrilling, it’s shocking. It’ll leave you breathless and reeling. Prepare yourself, this season of Criminal Minds: Evolution isn’t about simple entertainment – it’s about experiencing the story in your bones.

