ABC’s Summer Sizzle: Where Familiar Faces Meet Thrilling New Games

Summer just got a whole lot spicier! ABC isn’t messing around, shaking up its schedule with a sizzling blend of beloved shows and surprising new concepts to keep your eyes glued to the screen. The network that’s kept the top spot for adults aged 18-49 for five years running is ready to prove why they’re still the reigning champ.
The Search for Love (and a Few Laughs) Gets an Upgrade
Get ready for Jenn Tran, Bachelor Nation’s new sweetheart! The bubbly beauty is stepping out of the limo and into the spotlight as this season’s “Bachelorette”. If her infectious charm during Joey Graziadei’s season is any indication, we’re in for a whirlwind of romance and maybe a few good chuckles.
But the competition doesn’t stop there! Who Wants To Be A Millionairegets a star-studded makeover for its 25th anniversary. Celebrity pairs will put their knowledge (and partnership) to the test, playing for a jaw-dropping $1 million donation to their favorite charity. Expect plenty of hilarious moments and nail-biting tension as Jimmy Kimmel keeps the energy high.
Do You Really Know Your Stuff?
Test your trivia skills and your self-awareness with the premiere of Lucky 13. Think you’re a know-it-all? Well, this game show, hosted by the dynamic duo Shaquille O’Neal and Gina Rodriguez, takes it to the next level. Contestants must not only answer those tricky true-or-false questions but also guess how many they got right! Think you can take the heat and leave with a cool million?
Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and Epic Award Nights
The Jonas Brothers are back, ready to uncover more hidden stars in Claim To Fame. Who will keep their famous connections a secret, and who will crack under the pressure? Meanwhile, sports and entertainment icons collide at the always spectacular ESPYS.
Of course, it wouldn’t be an ABC summer without the legendary wit of Ken Jennings in Jeopardy! Masters, the uproarious courtroom antics of Judge Steve Harvey, and the high-stakes excitement of Elizabeth Banks hosting Press Your Luck. And who doesn’t love a classic movie night with the return of The Wonderful World of Disney?
From heartwarming romance to brain-tingling challenges, ABC has something to make your summer unforgettable!