Steve Martin: The Challenges Of Reflecting On Successes & Failures

Steve Martin is a comedic icon. With a career stretching over five decades, he’s mastered everything from standup to screenwriting to starring in beloved films and TV shows. Condensing such a monumental career into two parts, as the documentary Steve! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces does, is no small feat. Yet the documentary succeeds brilliantly, earning a 90% Rotten Tomatoes rating. For Martin, revisiting his life’s work – the triumphs and the occasional missteps – was a uniquely challenging experience. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steve Martin)