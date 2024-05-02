Ice-T Reflects on 20+ Years Working With Mariska Hargitay On SVU

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT- Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay, Ice T — (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC)

For over two decades, Ice-T has worked alongside Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, the heart and soul of the show both on-screen and off. Hargitay joined the series in its premiere season back in 1999, with Ice-T arriving a season later. Their long partnership gives Ice-T unique insight into Hargitay’s talent, both as an actor and as a director of numerous episodes throughout the show’s run. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ice-T)

Law & Order: SVU airs Thursday nights 8/7c on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak