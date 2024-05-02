‘Cobra Kai’: The Last Showdown

The Karate Kid legacy gets its ultimate showdown – Cobra Kaiis back for one final, epic season! This continuation of everyone’s favorite movie franchise is gearing up for a knockout ending on Netflix.
Get ready for a three-part finale that’ll leave you breathless! It’ll total 15 action-packed episodes. Part 1 drops on July 18, 2024, Part 2 hits on November 28, 2024, and the ultimate Cobra Kai throwdown lands in 2025.
Remember how things went down last season? Cobra Kai’s out of the Valley, and our senseis and students are soul-searching. Will they rise to the challenge and take on the world in the Sekai Taikai, the ultimate karate championship? This is where we find out who has what it takes!
Cobra Kai’s final chapter is almost here! Mark those calendars for July 18th, folks. This is the season we’ve all been waiting for – let’s say goodbye to this amazing show in style!