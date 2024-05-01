William H. Macy Teases Thought-Provoking Themes In ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’

The Planet of the Apes story isn’t over yet! Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes looks ready to shake things up. The trailer suggests it’ll stay true to the things fans love about the series but push it in exciting new directions. And with Wes Ball (The Maze Runner trilogy) directing, we could be in for a visually stunning and totally unique take on the world.
William H. Macy, who’s in the film, is excited for audiences to see it. He says he hopes it’ll be entertaining, but also make people think. He mentioned a line his character says that really stuck with him. (Click on the media bar below to hear William H. Macy)