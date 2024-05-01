Joe Pesci’s ‘My Cousin Vinny’ Prison Experience: A Story of Authenticity & Empathy

The 1992 courtroom comedy My Cousin Vinny is a classic, beloved for its humor and quotable lines. But it also had a surprising level of authenticity – much of the film was shot on location, including scenes at a real Georgia prison.
At the time of the film’s release, we spoke with Joe Pesci about his experience filming at Lee Arrendale State Prison, where some of the extras were actual inmates. Sharing his thoughts, he revealed unexpected conversations with the incarcerated men (Click on the media bar below to hear Joe Pesci)