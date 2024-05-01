History’s Echoes: Logan Lerman & The Urgent Lessons of ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’

As antisemitism surges alarmingly, Hulu’s miniseries We Were the Lucky Ones arrives at a crucial moment. Based on Georgia Hunter’s novel, it follows a Jewish family scattered across Europe during World War II, their unwavering determination to survive and reunite echoing the struggles against hate we face today.
Star Logan Lerman emphasizes the importance of sharing stories like this, especially in a world where history seems dangerously close to repeating itself. He was drawn to the project’s unique perspective. (click on the media bar below to hear Logan Lerman)