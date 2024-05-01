Apple TV+ Drops ‘Presumed Innocent’ Teaser Trailer Starring Jake Gyllenhaal

Apple TV+ has released a thrilling teaser for its highly-anticipated limited series Presumed Innocent. The series features an all-star cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, who also serves as executive producer. David E. Kelley (multiple Emmy Award winner) and J.J. Abrams join the project as executive producers.
Joining Gyllenhaal in the cast are Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, O-T Fagbenle, Chase Infiniti, Elizabeth Marvel,Nana Mensah, Renate Reinsve, Peter Sarsgaard, and Kingston Rumi Southwick. “
Based on Scott Turow’s acclaimed novel, Presumed Innocent throws viewers into the chaos following a horrific murder. The Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office is rocked when chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich (Gyllenhaal) becomes the prime suspect. This compelling thriller explores themes of obsession, sex, politics, and the complexities of love as Sabich struggles to keep his family and marriage intact.
Presumed Innocent will debut globally on June 12th, 2024, with the first two episodes. New episodes will be released each Wednesday until July 24th.