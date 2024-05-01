‘Abbott Elementary’: Quinta Brunson’s Award-Winning Comedy That Brings Families Together

The ABC comedy Abbott Elementary has become one of television’s most critically acclaimed series, winning four Primetime Emmy Awards and a host of other accolades. A major factor in the show’s success is its ability to appeal to the entire family.
Quinta Brunson, the show’s creator, executive producer, and star, pours her heart into the project. To see Abbott Elementary become so beloved is deeply fulfilling, especially knowing it brings families together. (Click on the media bar to hear Quinta Brunson)
