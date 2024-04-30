Two Decades of Fetch: Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Mean Girls’ Legacy

Remember how crazy it is that the iconic movie Mean Girls is practically an adult now? Two decades! Tina Fey’s wickedly funny writing (and her Ms. Norbury role!) is still pure gold. And that cast! Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried – they were all pitch-perfect, and the film sent Lohan soaring.
Cady Heron (Lohan) tries to infiltrate the ultra-popular Plastics, but her crush on Regina George’s ex sets off the classic high school drama we all know too well. Oh, the cringe!”
So, why does Mean Girls still hit home after all this time? Probably because those social groups and sneaky power plays just keep on happening. Even with the Broadway musical (and the less-awesome movie-of-the-musical), the story just keeps on proving how timeless it is. As Lindsay Lohan said when the movie first blew up. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lindsay Lohan)