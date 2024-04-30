‘Tron’ Legend Jeff Bridges Suits Up For ‘Tron: Ares’

Get ready to re-enter the Grid! Jeff Bridges confirmed on Facebook – he’s officially back for Tron: Ares. You know, the guy who made Kevin Flynn so unforgettable in the original 1982 movie and its sequel, Tron: Legacy?
Remember when Tron first hit theaters? It was like nothing anyone had seen before. No widespread internet, video games were still finding their footing…and this movie drops with crazy visuals and a mind-bending story about a world inside computers. It didn’t rake in cash right away, but over time? Tron became a total legend, paving the way for a whole new wave of filmmaking.
We’ve been lucky enough to chat with Jeff Bridges over the years, and naturally, we had to ask: what’s the secret behind Tron’s lasting appeal? (Click on the media bar below to hear Jeff Bridges)
Craving a Tron fix? Both the original and Tron: Legacy are streaming on Disney+. And get this – Tron: Ares is set to light up theaters on October 10, 2025.