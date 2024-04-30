Nathan Fillion More Than Just ‘The Rookie’ Star

Nathan Fillion isn’t just the star of The Rookie – he’s also a driving force behind the scenes. With over 100 episodes and a new season confirmed, Fillion’s dedication to his dual role is a key ingredient in The Rookie’s recipe for success. His sharp eye for detail and understanding of what makes a scene pop adds that special something that keeps viewers coming back for more.
As an executive producer, his contributions go beyond acting, adding those crucial finishing touches that elevate the show. He explains his approach. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nathan Fillion)
Catch The Rookie Tuesday nights at 9/8c on ABC and stream it the next day on Hulu.