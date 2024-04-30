‘My Adventures with Superman’ Season 2 Premieres May 25th

By Hollywood Outbreak
My Adventures with Superman Photo Credit: Adult Swin/WB Discovery

Get ready for the action-packed return of My Adventures with Superman! Season 2 premieres May 25th at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim.

Join Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen – voiced by Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, and Ishmel Sahid – as they face thrilling new challenges. Powerful foes emerge, Amanda Waller targets Superman, and the arrival of Krypton tests their strength and bonds.

Don’t miss the double-episode season 2 premiere of My Adventures with Superman on Adult Swim, May 25th! New episodes air every Saturday, streaming on Max Sundays.

