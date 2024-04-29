Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, & ‘The Fall Guy’: A Recipe for Success

The Fall Guy is generating some serious hype! Think about it: a huge cast, a director who knows how to deliver explosive action, and those early reviews are fantastic. Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt – both Oscar nominees – are headlining this one. And with David Leitch behind the camera…well, let’s just say the guy who made Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train knows how to keep an audience on the edge of their seats. This movie has all the ingredients for a hit.
But even a great director needs a stellar cast, and Leitch certainly has that in Gosling and Blunt. He raves about their talent and on-screen chemistry. (click on the media bar below to hear David Leitch)