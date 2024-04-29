Meet the New Cast Behind The Imaginary Friends In ‘IF’

Buckle up, folks! John Krasinski’s new movie IFdives into the wild world of imaginary friends. The cast featurette just dropped, and the IFs look adorably bizarre!
Apparently, some kid in the movie can SEE everyone’s imaginary friends. Think about the possibilities! She’s on a mission to bring back lost or forgotten buddies. Big star power here too: Ryan Reynolds,Krasinski,Phoebe Waller-Bridge… the gang’s all here.
Want a peek behind the curtain at how they made these wacky creatures? Check out the new featurette! IF hits theaters May 17th, 2024. Ready to meet some seriously wacky imaginary friends?