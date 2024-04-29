Faye Dunaway: Unfiltered – Documentary Coming To HBO

Ready for a raw, honest look at a Hollywood legend? Want to know what it’s really like? The new HBO documentary FAYE dives into the life of Oscar-winner Faye Dunaway. It premieres at the Cannes Film Festival, then debuts on HBO and Max later this year…
Faye gets unfiltered about her incredible career – the iconic roles, the missteps, the whole journey.
She honestly opens up about her mental health struggles and how her family history impacted her. The film also includes interviews with her son, and stars like Sharon Stone and Mickey Rourke.
Sounds like Faye’s giving us the real deal in this one, a deep look at who she is, not just the image. Her voice alone is worth tuning in for!