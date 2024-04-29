Corbin Bernsen Reflects On His ‘Major League’ Experience

Baseball has always held a special place in cinema – from the heartfelt dramas of The Pride of the Yankees and Field of Dreams to the hilarious antics of The Bad News Bears and The Sandlot. Among these classics stands Major League, a beloved 1980s sports comedy packed with unforgettable characters and humor.
Instead of a team destined to lose, let’s imagine this Major League focuses on an underdog squad assembled from misfits and overlooked veterans. Think players who never got their big break, those written off by other teams, but ready to prove they’ve still got what it takes. Now, with a chance to shine on the Cleveland Indians, this unlikely group surprises everyone…maybe even themselves.
This enduring film still delights audiences with its sharp wit and memorable quotes. During a panel at GalaxyCon Columbus 2022, star Corbin Bernsen reflected on reading the script for the first time. At the time, he was a regular on the hit drama L.A. Law, but something special drew him to this project. (Click on the media bar below to hear Corbin Bernsen)