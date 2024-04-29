Celebrate Anchorman’s 20th Anniversary With 4K Rerelease

Hold onto your hats, San Diego! Our favorite newsman, Ron Burgundy, is hitting that 20-year mark, and Paramount’s celebrating with an Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy 4K Ultra HD rerelease Think of it as rescuing this comedy classic before it goes bad!
Remember when ’70s newsrooms were wilder than a jazz flute solo? Burgundy and his crew ran the show… then Veronica Corningstone arrived, and everything changed. Prepare for newsroom brawls, absurd side-stories, and more quotable lines than you can shake a stick at.
This isn’t just a prettier picture! You get deleted scenes, bloopers, that infamous music video, even a whole “lost” movie cobbled together from unused bits. It’s like finding a hidden supply of scotch in Ron’s office!
Don’t let this comedy gem go sour! If you love Anchorman’s unique brand of ridiculousness, grab that 4K release on July 2nd. Stay classy, my friends!