Beyond the Judge's Chair Lionel Richie's American Idol Role

By Hollywood Outbreak
AMERICAN IDOL – (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless)
LIONEL RICHIE

The American Idol stage? That’s a whole different world. Bright lights, the crowd, and those famous judges… talk about pressure! Good thing Lionel Richie isn’t there just to judge. He’s been where those contestants are – he knows that mix of nerves and excitement. And with him (and Luke Bryan and Katy Perry, of course!), it’s about more than critique.

Richie wants to help, to be that extra boost that makes a difference. Think of him as part coach, part seasoned performer – ready to share what he’s learned along the way. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lionel Richie)

American Idol airs Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

